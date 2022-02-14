Hijab Row: Congress Takes A Dig At RSS; Asks 'Is Nitin Gadkari In Half-pant Not Obscene?'

Continuing with its series of bizarre comments on the Hijab row, the Congress party on Monday claimed that all the rules and regulations were 'just for the girls'. Ajoy Kumar, a Member of the Parliament from the grand old party, while addressing a public meeting in Agartala pulled in Union Minister, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari, and said," Isn't it obscene when he roams around in khaki half pant (RSS uniform)?"

"Have you seen Gadkari Ji in khaki half pant? It is also obscene, it is also not good to look at...No no, I am not joking. These oldies of the RSS when come out in half pant, it is obscene. In fact, nothing is more obscene than that...No no, I am not joking...You must have seen old, fat RSS people in half pants. It is not good for us, let alone you. Don't you think that should be banned too?" Kumar can be heard saying in the video which is currently doing the rounds on social media.

#WATCH | Speaking on #HijabRow, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, in Agartala, said, "Every rule is only for girls. The khaki half pant (RSS uniform) that Gadkari Ji wears should also be banned because that is also obscene. But we don't ask Gadkari Ji not to wear it." (13.02) pic.twitter.com/0PVPuY9BvE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

'Rape rates high because women are not wearing hijab'

Only a day ago, the grand old party's Karnataka leader, Zameer Ahmad sparked controversy by claiming that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijab. The Congress leader further said that though the headscarf is not compulsory, women who want to 'protect' themselves wear it.

"You must have noticed that in the past few years, the rate of rape in India is one of the highest. This is because the women are not in Hijab. Hijab is not compulsory, those women who want to protect themselves by not displaying their beauty, wear Hijab," Ahmad was quoted saying.

Subjected to backlash from all corners, Congress admitted that Ahmed’s insensitive rape remark on the ongoing Hijab controversy was ‘foolish’. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar said that the grand old party 'does not agree' with Zameer’s statement and he has been asked to 'withdraw' it.

Hijab controversy & High Court's directions

The controversy began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending college. Protests then began not just in Udupi but also in the nearby districts, forcing the state government to shut down schools and colleges.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing petitions in the hijab row, ordered the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The court bench that was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, said that students should not wear any religious things, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people till the matter is resolved.

The Karnataka HC heard the matter on Monday - February 14 and adjourned the court for further hearing on February 15.