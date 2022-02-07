Hijab Row: Congress Targets BJP-led Karnataka Govt, Says It's Taking 'political Advantage'

As the hijab controversy continues to escalate in Karnataka, affecting the functioning of schools and colleges in the state, three MPs of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have given an adjournment notice for a discussion on the matter in Lok Sabha. Following this, the Congress on Monday targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the matter, calling it 'election tactics'.

While speaking to Republic, Congress leader K. Rahman Khan said, "It is BJP's election tactics. First they started with Love Jihad, then they started attacking Christian missionaries, and they have suddenly made wearing of Hijab a political issue. As BJP is taking such political advantage, we and the other parties cannot just sit and keep quite. It is a matter of fundamental rights and the Parliament should protect it."

It is important to note that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government has set up an expert committee to resolve the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives.

Reacting to the Karnataka government forming an expert committee, the Congress leader said, "This is all nonsense. What can the committee do? People have been wearing certain clothes for centuries, how can they be asked to suddenly stop wearing it?"

K'taka govt issues order banning clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

Amid the ongoing hijab row in the state of Karnataka, the CM Bommai-led state government on Saturday issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. Notably, the Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning the hijab restriction imposed in classrooms.

The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row: Major political controversy erupts in Karnataka

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes. Earlier in December 2021, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda had said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms." Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it.