Hijab Row: Cong's DK Shivakumar Says Govt Should Maintain Communal Harmony After HC Order

After the Karnataka High Court's order dismissing the bunch of pleas on wearing Hijab in educational institutions as the fundamental right, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's President, D K Shivakumar expressed concern on education and the law and order situation in the state. He also urged the state Government to show mature leadership.



"My greatest concern in the hijab controversy is education and law and order. The Karnataka High Court has given a judgement but the responsibility for education, law and order and communal harmony is still with the government of Karnataka," Congress' Shivakumar wrote in his tweet.

ಹಿಜಾಬ್ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ನನ್ನ ಕಾಳಜಿಯು ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಾನೂನು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯ ಕುರಿತದ್ದಾಗಿದೆ.



ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಹೈಕೋರ್ಟ್ ತೀರ್ಪು ನೀಡಿದೆ; ಆದರೆ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ, ಕಾನೂನು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಕೋಮುಸೌಹಾರ್ದತೆಯ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಮೇಲಿದೆ.



Law & Order in and around Educational Institutions must be maintained: Shivakumar

KPCC President Shivakumar appealed to the state government to not allow the law and order situation to be disturbed in and around the educational institutions, and stated that social harmony should be maintained at all costs. "I appeal to the Government of Karnataka to show mature leadership and ensure that law and order is maintained in and around schools and colleges, education of students is not hampered, regardless of religion and gender and there is communal harmony," he added, talking to ANI.

Earlier in February, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the Hijab controversy, Shivakumar called the Popular Front of India (PFI), the B-team of BJP and further said that the party is encouraging and protecting the Islamic outfit. "The Government is trying to polarize the Hijab Row for their own benefit. SDPI and govt are together. The Govt is encouraging PFI as it is their B team. BJP is protecting PFI," said Shivakumar.

ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಬುದ್ಧತೆಯನ್ನು ತೋರುವಂತೆ ನಾನು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸರ್ಕಾರವನ್ನು ಕೇಳಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ,

1. ಶಾಲಾಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾನೂನು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಕಾಪಾಡುವಂತೆ,

2. ಶಿಕ್ಷಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಧರ್ಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಲಿಂಗ ತಾರತಮ್ಯವಾಗದಂತೆ

3. ಕೋಮುಸೌಹಾರ್ದತೆಯನ್ನು ಕಾಪಾಡುವಂತೆ ವಿನಂತಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ.



Karnataka High Court's verdict on the Hijab row

Pronouncing its judgement on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions seeking to allow Muslim women to wear Hijab in educational institutions. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced the verdict. The court thus upheld that school uniforms "comprise reasonable restrictions" that the right to freedom is subject to, thereby dismissing petitions against the Karnataka government's order on wearing of headscarves in schools. The petitioners are likely to move the Supreme Court soon.

Image: Facebook/DKSHIVAKUMAR.OFFICIAL, PTI