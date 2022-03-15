Hijab Row: 'Give Priority To Studies', CM Bommai Tells Students After HC Verdict

After the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, March 15, maintained that "Hijab is not an essential religious practise of Islam," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke about the verdict. He said that there was nothing more important for children other than education. "The High Court has taken all consideration. We should cooperate now," Bommai said while speaking about the Hijab verdict by the Karnataka High Court.

"I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," CM Bommai added.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, CM Bommai said, "Honourable High Court has given the verdict and I think everybody should follow it. Peace and tranquillity is necessary, and, especially for children, education is most important. Therefore in the larger interest of the future of the student's education, everybody should follow it." "I request all the parents, teachers, students, school administration, and all other organisations to obey the HC order and let peace and tranquillity be there," the Karnataka Chief Minster added.

After the announcement of the verdict, CM Bommai requested all students to understand the importance of education. He said that his government aims to increase the quality of education and urged students to adhere to the verdict announced by the court.

Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga district till March 21

CM Bommai had taken precautionary measures before the verdict. He ordered educational institutions to remain shut in Shivamogga. The district's SP, BM Laxmi Prasad, said Section 144 under the CrPC has been imposed in the district till March 21. The SP said eight companies of KSRP, six companies of the District Armed Reserve, and one company of the RAF were deployed. Section 144 has already been imposed in Udupi and other districts of the state. District Magistrate Kurma Rao M had on Monday announced that all schools and colleges in the district would remain closed on March 15.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi commented, "I welcome the Court's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state & country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of HC. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united."

BJP's National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla also praised the judgement. Poonawalla took to his Twitter and said, "Satyameva Jayate. (Truth always triumphs)".

Satyameva Jayate



Those in the Congress & PFI who were trying to use the Hijab issue to polarise & poison minds just for the sake of votebank politics have been given a resounding response by the Karnataka HC



Hope the Congress will stop its Divide & Rule politics now pic.twitter.com/Fhnru3slXr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 15, 2022

In the same tweet, Poonawalla took a jibe at the Congress and asked the grand old party to stop its "divide and rule politics". Poonawalla has been against the Hijab in educational institutes.

Hijab Verdict

Dismissing the plea, the Karnataka HC noted that the "(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction" levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The Chief Justice noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution".

The petitioners had argued that the 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed by the HC's interim order which had barred all students regardless of religion from wearing hijabs, saffron shawls, and flags within classrooms.

In response, the HC maintained, "Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the writ petitions."