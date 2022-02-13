Hijab Row: Haryana Minister Anil Vij Blames Congress, Says 'they Got India Partitioned'

Lashing out at the Congress party, Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that it is the grand old party's divisive policies that India has never lived in peace. Referring to the ongoing Hijab Row, Vij said that Congress calls itself 'secular' but has always divided the nation in the name of religion. "They got the country partitioned in the name of Hindus," added the BJP leader.

#WATCH | It's because of the divisive seed sown by Congress that the country doesn't live in peace even today, 'sometimes in the form of terrorists, sometimes in the form of Hijabs'. They got the country partitioned in the name of Hindus, Muslims:Haryana Minister Anil Vij (12.2) pic.twitter.com/IqQPzkoUPY — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

The Haryana Health Minister also said that the grand old party cannot think of anything else but religion. "The seed was sown by Congress and the partition is still not allowing India to live in peace," he mentioned. Earlier, the Haryana leader had also welcomed Karnataka High Court's order on the Hijab Row.

Karnataka High Court to continue hearing of Hijab matter

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions on the hijab issue on February 14. The students were asked not to wear anything religious as the matter is pending before the court.

Meanwhile, few students along with Congress youth leader BV Srinivas knocked the doors of Supreme Court doors, seeking to recognise the choice of Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab as a fundamental right. In a response to the same, the SC had refused to take the matter for urgent hearing highlighting that it will take the matter at an appropriate time i.e. any exams getting hampered.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students. Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing headscarves instead of full-length hijabs.