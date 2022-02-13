Last Updated:

Hijab Row: Haryana Minister Anil Vij Blames Congress, Says 'they Got India Partitioned'

Haryana minister Anil Vij also said that the Congress divided India in the name of religion while partition is still not letting the nation live in peace.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Haryana, Anil Vij, Hijab Row

Image: ANI/PTI


Lashing out at the Congress party, Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that it is the grand old party's divisive policies that India has never lived in peace. Referring to the ongoing Hijab Row, Vij said that Congress calls itself 'secular' but has always divided the nation in the name of religion. "They got the country partitioned in the name of Hindus," added the BJP leader. 

'Sometimes in the form of terrorists, sometimes in the form of Hijabs': Anil Vij's attack on Congress

The Haryana Health Minister also said that the grand old party cannot think of anything else but religion. "The seed was sown by Congress and the partition is still not allowing India to live in peace," he mentioned. Earlier, the Haryana leader had also welcomed Karnataka High Court's order on the Hijab Row. 

READ | Kashmir Class 12 topper toxically trolled for not wearing Hijab; told 'Marks are delusion'

Karnataka High Court to continue hearing of Hijab matter

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions on the hijab issue on February 14. The students were asked not to wear anything religious as the matter is pending before the court. 

READ | Pro-hijab protests escalate in Madhya Pradesh; posters put up in support of hijab

Meanwhile, few students along with Congress youth leader BV Srinivas knocked the doors of Supreme Court doors, seeking to recognise the choice of Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab as a fundamental right. In a response to the same, the SC had refused to take the matter for urgent hearing highlighting that it will take the matter at an appropriate time i.e. any exams getting hampered. 

READ | Hijab row: AIMIM's Owaisi hits out at BJP; pinpoints fundamental right to privacy

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students. Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing headscarves instead of full-length hijabs.

READ | WB: Violence erupts in Murshidabad as Hijab wearing student barred from entering school
READ | Hijab row: Karnataka government extends holidays for pre-university colleges till Feb 15
Tags: Haryana, Anil Vij, Hijab Row
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND