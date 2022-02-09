Hijab Row: Hema Malini Says Priyanka Vadra's 'bikini' Argument 'doesn't Apply In Schools'

As the political debate surrounding the Karnataka hijab row escalates, even as court proceedings continue, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra weighed in her opinion, dismissing the need for uniform rules in classrooms, by saying, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans, or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear."

While her brother and former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, seconded her with a 'thumbs up' emoticon on Twitter, Priyanka Vadra's comments were not received well among political camps across the country. Responding sharply, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and legendary actor, Hema Malini, said that Vadra's remarks were not applicable in schools, adding, "School is for education."

"We should respect the uniform of schools. Outside they can wear what they want. According to school rules and regulations, they should wear uniforms," the actor-turned-politician said. Referring to Priyanka Gandhi's comment, she added, "Whatever she has said is not applicable in schools. That might be applicable outside classes but cannot be followed in schools."

Karnataka Hijab row

Karnataka has been engulfed in controversy over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The controversy erupted in December, last year, after Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. In the following months, protests spread across colleges in several districts of the state, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 on several parts.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on February 8, announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders.

Taking to Twitter, CM Bommai wrote, "I appeal to all the students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges, as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.

High Court refers matter to a larger bench

The Karnataka High Court resumed hearing the petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state on February 9. In the hearing, after listening to both sides, the bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench.

"Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter. Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of the larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here," he noted.