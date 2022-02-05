Hijab Row In Parliament; Opposition MPs Slam Karnataka Govt For Barring Muslim Students

As the Hijab row in Karnataka escalates, the issue was raised by several Lok Sabha MPs on Friday, slamming the BJP-ruled Karnataka govt for stopping Hijab-clad students from entering govt colleges. MPs like - DMK's Dr S Senthilkumar (Dharmapuri), Congress' Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram) and AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad) questioned the govt colleges' move, raising freedom of religion. Girl students in multiple Udipi colleges have been stopped from attending exams and classes for wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Lok Sabha MPs raise Hijab row

"President said in his speech that this govt runs on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles of equality, liberty and fraternity. Your govt has no connection with such words. If this was true, in Karnataka, you would not throw out girls who wore hijab over their heads. Even our sisters from Rajasthan cover their heads. That is not a crime. I request the govt to keep this nation's quality, liberty and fraternity alive," said Imtiaz Jaleel.

Similarly, Tharoor said, "This kind of policy is wrong (on Udupi hijab row). We've Sikhs who wear turbans, Christians have their crucifix around their neck, we've Hindus who sometimes comes with 'Tilak', all of this is normal". DMK's Dr S Senthilkumar urged the state govt to take action on the errant college authorities.

"The move to ban the Hijab is not to enforce some uniformity in attire among students. It is to send an overt signal to the people of the Islamic faith that they will be targeted on any pretext. Will any institution have the courage to do the same thing against the Sikh headgear?," tweeted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Hijab row in Karnataka

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms". This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students.

Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing head-scarves instead of full-length hijabs. While the college authorities stated that they could not enter premises, students cited the college rulebook which allowed students to wear head-scarves if the colour matches that of uniform. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. 'I love Hijab' Protests have sprung across Karnataka in solidarity with the Muslim students.

Amid the furore, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week. Govt has stated that uniforms prescribed by the SCDMs before the academic year and worn by the students until now, should be continued. The Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.