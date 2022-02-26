Hijab Row: INL Leader Threatens To 'cut Off Sacred Hindu Threads'; Arrested

Amid the Karnataka Hijab Row, the state unit president of the Indian National League (INL) J Rahim had made a shocking statement a week ago, calling for a protest “cutting off the sacred threads” of Hindus on his social media account. After a massive backlash over the controversial posts, the INL leader was arrested on Friday in the state. As per reports, Rahim was produced before the CCB Special Court and remanded in prison for 15 days.

In his social media post, Rahim threatened the right-wing organisations that if they attempt to bother the Muslims, the INL will protest by snatching their sacred religious threads, and also invited people to participate in a protest.

Right after his post stirred a major controversy, a complaint was filed by Veer Vasanthakumar of the Hindu Mahasabha Trust, after which, the police had registered a case against Rahim under Sections 153 (provocation to riot), 505 (2) (conducting public mischief) and 505 (1) (c) (causing communal disharmony) of the Indian Penal Code, said reports.

Karnataka HC Concludes Hearing In Hijab Case

The Karnataka High Court concluded the hearing related to the 'hijab' (scarf) case on Friday but reserved its order. "Heard. Order reserved," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said. The court asked the petitioners to file written submissions, if any, before the Bench.

The Bench, constituted on February 9 and comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi, heard on a day-to-day basis over the last two weeks a batch of petitions filed by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been prescribed.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality and integrity'

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.