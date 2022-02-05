Hijab Row: Karnataka Edu Min Says 'Miscreants Have Misguided Students To Disturb Harmony'

Amid the ongoing row over wearing hijab by some female students in Karnataka colleges snowballing into a major controversy in the state, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has alleged that the students were earlier properly following the guidelines of the institutes but were misguided by certain miscreants who want to disturb the harmony of the society and the atmosphere of the educational institutes.

While speaking to Republic on the same, the state education minister said that some people have "misguided and misled" the girls who had earlier followed the rules directed by the Education Ministry as per the Karnataka Education Act.

"These peoples always do such things before just before the elections and also are the ones who don't believe in educating girls and preach against the education of girls", he added.

Further reacting to the response of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing hijab row in the state, the minister lashed out at the Congress leader and said, "Rahul Gandhi is very intellectual and is above the system of law and also the Supreme Court of India. He is someone who knows everything and thus speaks on every issue."

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.



Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

Karnataka government asks students to follow existing uniform-related rules

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the state education minister BC Nagesh and several other top government officials over the ongoing 'hijab row' in the state. Following the meeting, the state government has directed all the educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related laws until a decision or order arrives from the High Court in this regard.

Speaking on the same, Minister Nagesh said that the Karnataka Chief Minister has also directed the concerned officials to inform about the government's stand to the court after receiving the Advocate General's opinion. He also alleged that certain "heads and hands" are behind the controversy who are trying to create international news.

"People who are against the country are doing such things as a part of propaganda. They are unable to digest India's stand globally and the amount the respect our Prime Minister is receiving internationally", he added.

Further speaking on a decision regarding the same, he said, "We have all gone through this and the government will soon take a decision. We have already issued a circular stating that the uniforms prescribed by the SCDMs before the academic year and worn by the students until now, should be continued until the High Court verdict comes out."

Notably, the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions on February 8, which were filed by the five girls who were earlier restricted from entering a college in Udupi for wearing a hijab.

Image: ANI