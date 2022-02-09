Hijab Row: Karnataka MP Sumalatha Ambareesh Backs Dress Code; 'politics Is Being Played'

As political parties wade into the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Lok Sabha MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday opined that politics was being played to poison young and impressionable minds. Noting how there was a 'dress code' everywhere, the actor-turned-politician stated that while you could wear bikinis to the pool, the same could not be worn to schools.

"A lot of politics is being played to poison young, innocent and impressionable minds here. You wear a bikini on a beach or a pool, you don't wear it in school. There is a code everywhere," Sumalatha Ambareesh told ANI.

"If that particular college or school has some guidelines in place from the beginning, then why has this issue cropped up only now? Who is playing with students' future?" she asked.

'Bikini or Burqa is a women's choice: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also weighed in on the ongoing controversy dismissing the need for uniform rules in classrooms, by saying, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans, or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear."

While her brother and former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, seconded her with a 'thumbs up' emoticon on Twitter, Priyanka Vadra's comments were not received well among political camps across the country. Responding sharply, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran actor Hema Malini said that Vadra's remarks were not applicable in schools.

"We should respect the uniform of schools. Outside they can wear what they want. According to school rules and regulations, they should wear uniforms," the actor-turned-politician said. Referring to Priyanka Gandhi's comment, she added, "Whatever she has said is not applicable in schools. That might be applicable outside classes but cannot be followed in schools."

As the hijab controversy continues to linger in Karnataka, student protests have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state. In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed across several districts of the state and all public gatherings and protests have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks.