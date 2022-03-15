Hijab Row: Kerala Guv Attacks Owaisi Over 'rights Violated' Remark; 'Not As Per Your Wish'

Welcoming the Karnataka High Court's verdict on wearing hijabs in educational institutions, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan called the controversy a conspiracy to deprive the Muslim girls of their freedom, a strategy to restrict their career prospects- in an exclusive conversation with Republic. Known for advocating religious reforms, Khan had resigned from the Rajiv Gandhi-led government at the Centre opposing the enaction of a law nullifying the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case.

'They were against India's unity'

In sharp contrast, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a Twitter thread, had earlier in the day said that the verdict suspended fundamental rights to freedom of religion, culture, speech and expression. "If it is MY belief & faith that covering my head is essential then I have a right to EXPRESS it as I deem fit. For a devout Muslim, Hijab is also an act of worship. For a devout Hindu Brahmin, janeu is essential but for a non-Brahmin, it may not be. It is absurd that judges can decide essentiality," he had tweeted.

Reacting to Owaisi's statement, Arif Mohammad Khan highlighted in that case, Sati also be should be practised and untouchability also should go on. "He is from that party which in spite of India's independence in 1947, did not allow Hyderabad to be a part of it for 13 months. They were against India's unity. The nation is not going to run as per their desires. "

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

On Tuesday, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC maintained, "The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the "Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code", noting no case made out for its invalidation'.

The petitioners held a press briefing in which they cleared that they will continue the 'fight for their fundamental rights'. The Hijab-clad women said that they had a lot of expectations from the High Court but the same was not met as the three-judge bench maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam.

It is an essential part of our religion. It’s mentioned in Quran that a girl should cover her hair and chest. If this wasn’t mentioned in Quran we wouldn’t have worn it. We wouldn’t have struggled for it," one of the girls said, adding that because of the verdict of the court so many would now be denied education as their parents won't let them go to school or attend college. "They are the ones who are not allowing us to study. They are making us illiterate," she said.