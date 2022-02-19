Hijab Row: Kerala Guv Says Some Parties Use Minorities For Votes, Ignore National Interest

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday, February 19, spoke on the Karnataka hijab controversy. He said that some groups are behaving live horses with blinkers and are not concerned about the national interest. "All becomes insignificant in front of the political interest," he said.

In a big revelation by the Kerala Governor, he informed that once a minister told him that 'let Muslims stay backward'. He said that some parties only use Muslims for votes and don't care about national interest.

"Anything that takes people backwards is the concern of the whole country...They are behaving like horses with blinkers; they are not concerned about the national interest. All becomes insignificant in front of the political interest. The whole problem (that) I see today is these particular groups, who used to have special privileges and powers, because they were recognised by those who were in power, have lost that privilege as it has become impossible to blackmail the government," Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said. "The government refuses to bow before them. Another group that is supporting (the pro-hijab protests are) those who are progressive and liberal but they have so much hate for the government that they are ready to support as the hate is driving them."

Governor Khan on the word 'hijab' appearing in Quran

Earlier the Kerala Governor had told Republic that the word 'hijab' appears in Quran as many as seven times, but not once in the context of the attire of women. "The term hijab means curtain. At the time when Quran was revealed, Arabs hardly had wooden doors to their houses. They used to have curtains of cloth. It has been used in that manner, it is for separation, it is for seclusion," Governor Khan explained.

Coming to the topic of the attire of women, he said, "There are two verses in the Holy Quran where the word khimar is mentioned, which is like this cloth, it is a scarf, a dupatta, put on your outer garment. It does not even say your bosom. Yes, it has been interpreted, it has been translated, that this scarf you should place on your bosom. They have been given this instruction but there is a context to that."

Karnataka Hijab row

The hijab controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, restraining students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, asserting it was to ensure uniformity.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the College Development Committee had claimed that from 2004 to 2021, everybody followed the college uniform rules. The Vice President of the Committee said that till 30 December 2021, all students entered the classrooms in kurta, top, and dupatta, and there was no hijab.

In its interim order, the Karnataka High Court has restricted the use of hijab and saffron scarves on school and college campuses till its final order.