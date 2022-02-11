Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has now also called for intervention from the Supreme Court in the matter. The BSP leader’s appeal comes despite the Karnataka High Court on Friday issuing an interim verdict, asking all to 'not wear religious garments' till Monday when it will continue its hearing. Countering the Court's order, one of the petitioners has moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking interim relief on the order.

Following the Karnataka HC hearing over the petitioner’s appeal wherein the Judge asked all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders, Mayawati has now called for the Supreme Court to take cognizance in the matter. The BSP leader said that the issue of wearing hijab by Muslim women was ‘very serious and sensitive’. Furthermore, she also noted that the issue was affecting the communal harmony in the state.

मुस्लिम महिलाओं द्वारा हिजाब पहनने का मामला अतिगंभीर व अतिसंवेदनशील। इसकी आड़ में राजनीति व हिंसा अनुचित। कर्नाटक में इस मुद्दे को तूल देकर साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द, आपसी भाईचारा व सद्भावना को आघात पहुँचाया जा रहा है वह दुःखद। माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट अगर इसका समय पर संज्ञान ले तो बेहतर। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 11, 2022

“The issue of wearing hijab by Muslim women is very serious and sensitive. Under its guise, politics and violence are unfair. It is sad that communal harmony, mutual brotherhood and goodwill are being hurt by raising this issue in Karnataka,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi. “It would be better if the Honorable Supreme Court takes timely cognizance of this,” she added. Earlier today, the HC informed that it will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM.

Muslim women move SC seeking stay on HC order

Countering Karnataka High Court's interim order, one of the petitioners - one of the women who had challenged the Karnataka govt's order banning Hijabs in classrooms - has moved Supreme Court. The petitioner sought a stay order on the HC's interim verdict, arguing that 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed. In her plea, the petitioner claimed that the HC order had created an unnecessary classification between non-Muslim and Muslim women. Apart from seeking an urgent listing of its matter, the plea has sought an interim stay on the HC order and an interim stay on the proceedings in the case pending before the High Court in 2018. A similar such plea filed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal was dismissed by the SC, saying 'Let Karnataka High Court decide'.

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, the state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.

Image: PTI