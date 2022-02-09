Hijab Row: MoS Gen VK Singh Attacks Karnataka Oppn; 'Attempt To Instigate Muslim Women'

With a few hours left for the High Court hearing on the Hijab controversy, MoS General VK Singh stated that the issue is a deliberated attempt to instigate Muslim women, and opposition political parties are doing this for political games. A controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls has escalated in coastal Karnataka and several political leaders including People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have voiced their condemnation.

MoS Gen VK Singh told Republic Media Network, "Opposition engineered the issue to provoke Muslim women who have been benefitted from the government policies."

The Minister stressed that there is no need for controversy in this issue but it is being created by the opposition. He added that the opposition is trying to take advantage of this situation.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing of the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order". According to the order, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn."

In Udupi, protests spread across the state with staff banning the hijab. Many students took the order into a confrontational turn by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had mentioned that under the Karnataka Educational Act 2013 and 2018, the rules were framed which empowered educational institutions to prescribe uniforms for school/PU college students.

A circular based on these rules was issued by the department, that appealed to students to follow uniform rules prescribed by colleges till the High Court pronounced its verdict in the matter.

Image: PTI