Hijab Row: MoS Social Justice Athawale Says 'religion Should Not Be Taken To Schools'

Subsequent to Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag to educational institutions that have prescribed a student dress code, MoS Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said that religions and schools should be at bay. While the massive uproar around the hijab controversy has not been settled, the matter at hand is pending a hearing before the Karnataka HC on February 14.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "My suggestion is that religion should not be taken to schools."

Upon being asked about Andhra Pradesh seeking 'Special Category Status', Athawale said that the central government is facing a new issue of states demanding special statuses.

"Everybody is demanding special status. Andhra Pradesh is demanding special status which is also a problem for the government of India," he said.

ANI reported that the Union Minister, when asked to comment on the ongoing hijab row, said that the headscarf is a part of Muslim culture which is alright if worn to a market, etc, but the same should not be a part of the dress code at schools.

Karnataka hijab row

Recently, a group of Muslim girl students, covered with headscarves, were restricted from entering their classrooms in Karnataka's Udupi, citing the college's ascribed dress code as the rule. While six of them staged protests against the ban dependent on hijab, another section of students, allegedly instigated by far right-wing groups, took to the streets while donning saffron scarves.

They replicated the act of practising religious elements at schools with kesari scarves and argued they should be allowed to do so as Muslim female students in a burqa. Condemning the clash, competent authorities and ministers have said that educational institutions are not the place to propagate one's religion, especially in a college where a uniform dress code is provided for.

It is important to note that under secular principles of the Indian Constitution, any individual is allowed to practice, profess, preach and propagate any religion. However, one is disallowed to propagate their religion at any educational institution. While private schools are permitted to offer religious instructions, government-run schools are non-religious like the state itself.

While the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing the petitions on the hijab issue on February 14, the students have been directed to refrain from wearing religious clothes as the matter is pending before the court.