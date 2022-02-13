Hijab Row: Naqvi Calls It 'well-planned Conspiracy' To Stop Education Of Muslim Girls

Amid the continuous Hijab controversy, which started from Karnataka and now has become a national issue, Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that it is a ' well-planned conspiracy' with the purpose of stopping education for Muslim girls. He also stated that constitutional duties like following a dress code in educational institutes are as important as constitutional rights. This comes on a day when Aroosa Parvaiz, a Srinagar class 12 topper, was brutally trolled on social media for not wearing a hijab.

'Constitution talks about both things - rights and duties': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Hijab controversy is a well-planned conspiracy. One mindset - how to stop the education of Muslim girls, is behind it which will not succeed. Many people are saying that it's their constitutional right. But what about your duties? The 'Soormas' of constitutional rights should talk about duties also. They cannot deny the dress code of educational institutions. Constitution talks about both things - rights and duties."

On Saturday, Naqvi had said that the people fighting for rights also have responsibilities towards the constitution. “This fight for Hijab and Talibani hysteria is an attempt at placing a lock on the Muslim girls’ education and determination. The people behind this are trying to isolate society from progressing. This will not be successful,” the minister said.

“This country runs on its constitution. Will it go forward on Sharia law? If you are under an institution, you are bound to follow it. You have rights as well as responsibilities. You have to be responsible towards the constitution that allows you the rights,” Naqvi added.

Even on Friday, Naqvi had lashed out at opposition parties for their take on the Hijab controversy and stated that they are always opposing women empowered movements. He said that the same opposition had earlier slammed moves including criminalizing Triple Talaq, raising the legal age of marriage for women, and other related decisions. Comparing the oppositions in both India and Pakistan, Naqvi stated that much like the neighbouring country, the opposition is also engaged in trying to ruin the image and reputation of India.

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14. Following this, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality and integrity'

Over a week ago, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Image: ANI/PTI