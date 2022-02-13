'Hijab Row Part Of Plot To Disturb Peace': RSS' Indresh Kumar Slams 'misuse Of Children'

Amid the spiralling hijab controversy in the country, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday condemned the “hidden vote bank politics”, and the “misuse” of school-going children into issues that disturb peace and harmony in the country.

Speaking to Republic, Indresh Kumar said, There's no city in India where Muslim children do not go to school. So many of them go to school without Hijab. Muskan Khan Bibi also went to college without Hijab. Some hardliners have misused her to shame India and malign the name of Islam. I caution the daughters to beware of such people.”

Muskan Khan is the student whose video of being heckled by a group of miscreants went viral during hijab protests in Karnataka.

The senior RSS leader stated that the Hijab row had been raked up by conspirators who want to disturb the peace, harmony, unity, and development of the state. Slamming the political parties who were fuelling the issue, Kumar said such people are dangerous to society.

"They are doing anti-Islamic work by misleading the children. They have brought shame to the Islamic community and the country," said Kumar.

"The school is meant for education, for not religious dress code. Don't the children in Punjab go to school without Hijab? You may wear religious attire when you are going for Namaz to mosques or to temples for prayers. When there is so much freedom in the country, it is wrong to give religious colour to such matters," he added.

Karnataka Hijab Row

The hijab protests plagued Karnataka after some students at a Government college in Udupi were allegedly denied entry to the classroom wearing the hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women, earlier this month. As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves, demanding that Muslim girls follow the college dress code.

On Thursday, Karnataka High Court, after hearing petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in colleges, asked students not to wear 'religious things' till the disposal of the matter. The HC bench led by Ritu Raj Awasthi will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14.

The court urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.