As discussion and debates on hijab continue, it has come to light that the Popular Front of India (PFI)-backed Campus Front of India (CFI) is 'leading the protests'. In a Republic TV's super exclusive report on Wednesday, the alleged PFI affiliated group admitted on camera that it was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state in the backdrop of the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, CFI leader Aseel Akram confirmed that they were 'supporting the women' and leading the 'protest from the front'.

Republic Super exclusive: CFI leader admits hand in Hijab protests

On Wednesday, a meeting was called by the CFI, which as per the leader had in attendance, all the members of the organization. The purpose of the meeting, he said, was to establish 'peace' in the Udupi district of Karnataka which had people from all communities- be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian- living together until the outbreak of the recent controversy on Hijab.

Republic: Have you been asked to follow the court order? Aseel Akram: We will follow the court order. We have faith that the Court will give an order in our favour. If not, we have other options. Republic: So, for now, you will follow the interim order, and ask the women to remove hijab before class? Aseel Akram: See, we can't ask them to remove their hijab, it is their choice. If they want to wear hijab, they can. Republic: You were backing them up, right? Aseel Akram: We were not backing them up. We were leading the front, and supporting the girls. Republic: Will you ask them to follow the interim order? Aseel Akram: Look it is on them, it is their individual right. We cannot force them. Thank you.

'Campus Front of India influenced the students'

Speaking to Republic, Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat claimed that the students protesting for the hijab had been influenced by CFI. "Our students were following the protocols- that is wearing hijab on the campus and removing it inside the classroom- for over 1-1.5 years. After the influence of these people, the CFI, they are demanding that they want to wear the hijab inside the classroom also," Bhat said.

The Udupi MLA further said," We have requested the students that till the court order comes or the government takes some decision, you stop your protest and continue with your classes as you did for 1.5 years. Even the parents were convinced, but because of these people (CFI), it is turning out to be impossible."

Hijab Row

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. Several petitions before the Karnataka HC were subsequently filed by Udupi college girls in January 2022.

On February 10, Karnataka HC had in its detailed interim order, restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. After witnessing a brief closure due to protests, schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.

Meanwhile, the hearing in the High Court continues. The next hearing is on February 17.