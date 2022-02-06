Hijab Row: Rahul Gandhi Backs Protesting Students; 'Ma Saraswati Doesn't Differentiate'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi waded into the Karnataka hijab row on Sunday claiming that the 'future of the daughters of India was being robbed'. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP asserted that 'hijab' should not come in the way of education and stated that 'Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all'.

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.



Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

Amid the ongoing row, the Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai-led state government on February 5 issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Karnataka hijab row

In January, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. As a result, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom along with members of the Islamic Organisation of India.

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties wading in. Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima and her supporters held a protest against the govt at Kalaburgi on Saturday. Lamenting that girls' education was being stalled two months prior to exams, she said that at least Hijabs matching the uniforms should be allowed.

Explaining his government's stance, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls since they don't attend schools to practice their religion, but study as children of 'Bharat Mata'. The state government has set up an expert committee for resolving the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions filed by the Udupi girl students on February 8.