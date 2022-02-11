Amid escalating tensions over the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, the pro-Khalistan terror group 'Sikhs For Justice' has now provoked people of the Muslim community over the same. Using the controversy as an opportunity, the banned extremist outfit has now appealed to the Muslim community in India to protest. The group, in their message, asked the people of India to ‘learn from Pakistan’ that created a Muslim country.

SFJ led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has now come out to appeal to the Muslim community in India to protest over the Hijab row. The banned outfit, which receives open support from Pakistan, asks Muslims in the country to use the row as an opportunity for the Balkanisation of India. Furthermore, the group has also stated that the group will fund the movement for Hijabs and fight for creating a separate country. The pro-Khalistan terror group has allegedly provoked the people of the Muslim community over Hijab row and said that the Modi government will ban Aazan and Quran after Hijabs.

The banned outfit, which has always been trying to trouble India’s secular system has now called for the Balkanisation of India. The message claimed that SFJ would fund the movement for creating a separate country and asked the people listening to learn from Pakistan that has created a Muslim country on their own. Earlier last week, the same group had released a video threatening to obstruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement in Punjab. It had also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come down to Punjab to stop the PM.

Pak intervention in Hijab controversy

Earlier in a lopsided escalation to the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, regressive and terror-friendly neighbour country Pakistan had suddenly decided to summon India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad over the matter. This move by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs came on the same day that the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi peddled fake news regarding India banning Hijabs and trying to 'ghettoise' Muslims when in reality the matter pertains to whether or not Hijabs should be allowed in educational institutions that don't permit them as part of the stipulated dress code. However, Pakistan's ill-intended entry into the controversy is noteworthy, as it comes from a country that is generally on the polar opposite side of the debate wherein Hijab and 'loose-fitting dresses' are the compulsory attires stipulated for women.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

The ongoing hijab controversy has taken over the entire Karnataka after a few female students of the Government Girls PU College in Udupi were barred from attending classes as they were wearing a hijab. Following this, protests have surfaced against the college for denying entry to Muslim girls across educational institutes in the state. As a part of the protests, several male students also carried out their 'saffron shawl' protest as a mark against the girls seeking permission to wear hijab. While the matter is currently at the Karnataka High Court, the court has appealed to the student communities and public to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

