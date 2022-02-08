Hijab Row Stirred By Parties Trying To Gain Political Mileage For 2023 Polls: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that political parties in Karnataka are taking advantage of the 'Hijab' issue for the next assembly elections.

He claimed that a small political outfit from coastal Karnataka with vested interests had raked up this controversy, adding that both national parties (BJP and Congress) are taking political advantage of it. "We must take steps to stop this row immediately in the interest of students' future," Gowda said.

"There are some elements that are misleading the students and political parties are taking advantage for 2023 elections. The government can stop this. Such issues divide the nation," Gowda told reporters outside the Parliament.

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes. The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the PU Government college in Udupi when some students alleged that they were barred from attending classes as they were wearing hijab.

The Hijab row later spread to other parts of Karnataka and escalated into a major controversy with political parties getting mileage out of it. While Congress leaders supported the wearing of the hijab, BJP said that it won't the 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions. PFI's student wing Campus Front of India has alleged that the Hijab row' is a 'larger conspiracy' against Muslim women.

Escalating the matter further, a number of Hindu students, mostly boys, came to college wearing saffron shawls, as a counter to the Muslim girls wearing hijabs. Meanwhile, 'I love Hijab' Protests have sprung across Karnataka in solidarity with the Muslim students.

Karnataka Govt orders probe on those creating a stir over Hijab

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ordered a special probe to ascertain who is responsible for instigating students. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra averred that he has directed a team of police officials to inquire about the issue and to find out if specific people have been pushing students into creating a stir over the Hijab issue.

The Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also issued an appeal to students to maintain peace.

The High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

