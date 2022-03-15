Last Updated:

Hijab Row: Udupi MLA Welcomes Karnataka HC's Decision, Avers 'SC Will Also Stand By It'

After days of protests, allegations, violence, and back-to-back hearings, the controversial hijab row has come to an end with Karnataka HC's verdict on Tuesday.

Nikita Bishay

Image: PTI/Shutterstock


Following the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban across schools and institutes in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Udupi, Raghupathi Bhat has welcomed the decision stating that the verdict has upheld the country's culture in all its glory against those who had malicious intentions. Further calling it a "victory of the constitution", he said, "Let fanaticism come to an end." 

Meanwhile, as the petitioners are likely to approach the Supreme Court with their plea challenging the hijab ban, the Udupi MLA stated that they will face the same verdict even if they go to the Apex court. Speaking exclusively to Republic on the same, he alleged that the Campus Front of India (CFI) has planned the overall issue and nothing more can be expected from such people.

Adding that discussions have already been done with the Supreme Court lawyers, Bhat exuded confidence about receiving a similar verdict over there. Also, speaking on the Karnataka HC's decision, the Udupi MLA said that the court has heard every aspect. "They took 10-15 days for the order but have given a good order. A democratic country like India needs such verdict", he added. 

Karnataka 'Hijab row' comes to an end 

After days of protests, allegations, violence, and back-to-back hearings concerning the controversial Hijab row in Karnataka, the controversial hijab row has finally come to an end as the court has upheld the hijab ban across schools and colleges in the state. The verdict was welcomed by the state government followed by several BJP leaders who urged the students to return back to the classes and focus on their studies. 

Image: PTI/Republic

