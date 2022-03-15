Hijab Row: Union Min Naqvi Hails HC Order; 'Pak Planned To Defame India, Faces Exposed'

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday welcomed the Karnataka HC's verdict on the Hijab row, stating that the 'conspiracy' to spread misinformation on uniform had failed. Union Min Naqvi alleged that a campaign was run by Pakistan and the Congress to defame India on the Hijab issue, and remarked that there were some people who did not want Muslim girls to get an education.

"The conspiracy about misinformation on the uniform has failed. You have the right to wear hijab at public places, no one is stopping you. Pakistan planned to defame India on the Hijab issue, the Congress ran a campaign of misinformation on the uniform. But a country runs through the constitution," said the Union Minister.

He added, "Many faces have been exposed. Those who want to deprived girls of education will never succeed. Some people don't want that Muslim girls get an education."

Karnataka HC dismisses Hijab row plea

Dismissing the plea on Tuesday morning after nearly two weeks of deliberation, the Karnataka High Court noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. It also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

The Chief Justice noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution".

The petitioners had argued that the 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed by the HC's interim order which had barred all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms

In response, the HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions".

In its detailed verdict, the HC also noted that they were 'dismayed' by the way the issue had been generated and 'blown out of proportion' in the middle of the academic session, giving scope for the argument that 'unseen hands' were at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony.