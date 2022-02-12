Hijab Row: Union Min Naqvi Slams Samajwadi Party Neta's ‘Talibani Hysteria’

Stirring further controversy into the Hijab row, Samajwadi party leader Rubina Khanum on Saturday threatened to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs. Reacting to this, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at the comment and said that the forces behind the Hijab row were trying to hijack the Muslim girls’ education and determination. He said that every institution has its own rules and people are bound to follow them.

Union Min Naqvi slams SP neta's remarks over hijab row

Slamming the comments on the Hijab row and terming it as ‘Talibani hysteria’, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the people fighting for rights also have responsibilities towards the constitution. “This fight for Hijab and Talibani hysteria is an attempt at placing a lock on the Muslim girls’ education and determination. The people behind this are trying to isolate society from progressing. This will not be successful,” the minister said.

“This country runs on its constitution. Will it go forward on Sharia law? If you are under an institution, you are bound to follow it. You have rights as well as responsibilities. You have to be responsible towards the constitution that allows you the rights,” Naqvi added while slamming the aggressive comments on the Hijab row.

Earlier on Friday, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had lashed out at opposition parties for their take on the Hijab controversy and stated that they are always opposing women empowered movements. He said that the same opposition had earlier slammed moves including criminalizing Triple Talaq, raising the legal age of marriage for women, and other related decisions. Drawing parallels between the opposition in India and Pakistan, Naqvi stated that much like the neighbouring country, the opposition is also engaged in trying to ruin the image and reputation of India.

SP leader: 'Will chop off hands of those touching our hijabs'

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khanum threatened to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs. Asserting that religious symbols like Tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of Indian culture, she said that those attacking hijabs are 'kalyug's raavans'. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college have moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the college's order.

"This (hijab row) is an attack on our daughter's self-pride. If someone touches our hijab, we will chop off their hands. India is a diverse nation. Tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of our culture. Politicisation on these things is the epitome of low. Will these Kaliyugi Raavans rob us of our Hijabs? Don't do the mistake of underestimating women. Be it any party's govt, I will become Razia Sultan and Rani and chop off your hands," said Khanum.

HC order on Hijab row

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Based on HC's interim verdict, one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenged the order arguing that 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed, seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court. The plea which sought an interim stay on the HC order was dismissed by the SC, stating 'they will take up the issue at an appropriate time'. MEA also has issued a statement that 'motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome', adding that the matter was under scrutiny by Karnataka High Court.