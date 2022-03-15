Hijab Row: Waris Pathan 'respectfully Disagrees' With Karnataka HC Verdict; 'Will Move SC'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's order of upholding the ban against hijab in education institutions in the state and said that verdict suspends the fundament rights under the Constitution of India.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka HC said the hijab was not part of the essential religious practice in Islam and effectively upheld the ban against the headscarves or headcovers in educational institutions in the state by dismissing petitions from Muslim girls seeking nod to wear it in classrooms.

Reacting to the judgment, Waris Pathan said, "I respectfully disagree with the Karnataka high court judgment on Hijab. The judgment suspends the fundamental rights under the Indian constitution. It suspends freedom of religion, culture, conscious speech, and expression. It suspends the preamble."

I respectfully disagree with the Karnataka high court judgment on #Hijab. it’s my constitutional right. pic.twitter.com/Eo4tvQwoAL — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) March 15, 2022

He added that the verdict is against the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith. "If Sikh brothers wear turbans if Hindus wear arm threads then uniformity doesn't concern anyone. But if Muslim sisters were hijab then what is the problem? The discrimination is also in violation of Article 15 of the Constitution."

The AIMIM leader said that they will move to Supreme Court to challenge the judgment. "We want girls to study...You say 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but you put a condition that to wear hijab or take education." He further accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being against the diversity of India. "We believe that we will get justice and challenge the judgment."

Karnataka Hijab ban challenged in SC

A three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court said the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. Meanwhile, a plea was filed on Tuesday in the Supreme Court by six Muslim girls challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict. Filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP), the students alleged that HC had 'erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience'. The plea asserted that the order failed to note the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and the Rules made thereunder, do not provide for mandatory uniforms to be worn by students.