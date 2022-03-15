Hijab Verdict: DKS Urges Govt To Keep Communal Harmony; Siddaramaiah Says 'Follow Order'

Issuing a message of calm, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, expressed concerns on the hijab-clad women's education and law and order. He appealed to the govt to maintain law and order in schools and colleges, ensure the education of all students is not hampered, and keep communal harmony. The Karnataka has dismissed the plea, maintaining that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam.

DKS: 'Keep communal harmony'

My greatest concern in the hijab controversy is education, and law and order.



The Karnataka High Court has given a judgement but the responsibility for education, law and order and communal harmony is still with the government of Karnataka. 1/2 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 15, 2022

Similarly, ex-CM Siddaramaiah said, "Whatever argument made by petitioners is correct. But the court has taken a decision and we should go by that". Top leaders like Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Asaduddin Owaisi have expressed disappointment with the HC, while BJP leaders like Prahlad Joshi, Tejasvi Surya have hailed the verdict.

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

On Tuesday, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'. The petitioners are planning to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Karnataka HC's interim order

In its interim order, Karnataka HC observed, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination". It further restrained students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs - with Hindu students wearing saffron shawls.

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.