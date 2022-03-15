Hijab Verdict: Hema Malini Says 'Hijab Was Not Even An Issue, Should Not Be Politicised'

At a time when divided opinions have surfaced over the Karnataka High Court's hijab verdict, BJP MP Hema Malini has come forward placing her opinion regarding the major decision. Stating that the issue should not be politicised, the actor-turned-politician emphasised not bringing a religious angle to the hijab issue. Her reaction came shortly after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, March 15, upheld the hijab ban across educational institutes in the state saying that wearing hijab is not an "essential religious practice".

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP from Mathura also raised several questions on why religion was brought into the limelight. Stating that a proper dress code should be followed in educational institutes without involving religious angle, she said, "Hijab issues was not there earlier, then what is the need to bring it now? It is not even an issue, don't know why it is being brought into the limelight now."

'Schools have a uniform that should be respected': Hema Malini

This is not the first time that the BJP leader has spoken on the issue. Earlier in February, Hema Malini while speaking on the hijab controversy had stated that religious matters should not be taken to schools as they are for education.

"Schools have a uniform that should be respected. One can wear whatever they want outside the school,” she had said.

Similarly, as BJP leaders have come forward welcoming the Karnataka HC's decision, many leaders including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have opposed the decision.

Calling it "deeply disappointing", Mufti took to Twitter and said, "On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. It isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose."

In a series of tweets, Owaisi also shared his views as to why he disagrees with the verdict.

1. I disagree with Karnataka High Court's judgement on #hijab. It’s my right to disagree with the judgement & I hope that petitioners appeal before SC



2. I also hope that not only @AIMPLB_Official but also organisations of other religious groups appeal this judgement... — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 15, 2022

Karnataka 'Hijab row' comes to an end

After days of protests, allegations, violence, and back-to-back hearings concerning the hijab row in Karnataka, the controversy finally came to an end with the Karnataka High Court upholding the hijab ban across schools and colleges in the state.

Delivering its verdict, The HC noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution".

Answering the first question, the Chief Justice, in his capacity to interpret laws of the land, said that hijab is not an essential religious practice. Cementing the notion of defendants in the case, i.e. the College Development Committee (CDC), the Karnataka HC ruled out any possibility of weighing any religion over educational duties and rights of an individual in the country.

The verdict was welcomed by the state government followed by several BJP leaders who urged the students to return back to the classes and focus on their studies.

(Image: PTI)