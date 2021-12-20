Himachal CM calls On PM Modi In Delhi After Meeting Request; Discusses BJP Tenure In State

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur met PM Modi in Delhi after putting forth a meeting request. The meeting took place in Delhi, the national capital. Jai Ram Thakur, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, departed for New Delhi on Sunday to meet PM Modi. The chief minister had met with the Prime Minister in Varanasi and briefed him on the functioning of his government. The PMO released an image of the meeting on Twitter as well.

The duo spoke on various issues with respect to the term of the state completing in December. The Chief Minister had requested a meeting with PM Modi, from the Prime Minister's Office, and the PMO had scheduled a meeting with him for Monday morning. The Prime Minister has a planned rally in Mandi on December 27 to honour four years of BJP rule in the state.

After recovering from an unfavourable election outcome, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur blamed the BJP’s defeat in the bypolls on 'overconfidence', claiming it had cost them 'heavily' in the elections.

The defeat, according to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, served as a "timely alert" for the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022.

''There could be various reasons for this defeat, but there was overconfidence in the rank and file of the party which cost us heavily in these elections. But it was a timely alert for us just a year before the assembly polls, and now, we will gear up and work hard to win,'' Thakur told PTI in an interview a month ago.

On October 30, a by-election was held for the assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai, as well as the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. The death of constituency leaders Sujan Singh Pathania, Virbhadra Singh, Narinder Bragta, and Ram Swaroop Sharma prompted the elections.

While the Congress was able to keep Fatehpur and Arki, it took Jubbal-Kotkhai and Mandi from the saffron party. Furthermore, Thakur's home district of Mandi is seen as a setback by the victory of 6-time CM Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh. Jairam Thakur, commenting on a probable leadership change ahead of the state elections, said that 'manipulations don't work in the BJP', and that the bypoll result should not be viewed as the 'final evaluation' of his government.

Inputs: ANI and PTI

(IMAGE: PMO Twitter)