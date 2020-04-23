Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Demands 'investigation' On Arnab's Attack, Appeals To Maha CM

Terming the attack on Republic Media network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as 'attack on democracy', Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, on Thursday said that with the murder of two Sadhus - was an attack on society, in conversation with Republic TV. Moreover, he added that as the police had not mentioned the attackers' name in the FIR, it was clear indication of who was protecting him. Demanding Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to investigate into the attack, he said attackers must do a thorough investigation.

Coronavirus Live Updates: 'India has flattened the curve' says ICMR, case tally at 21393

Himachal Pradesh CM slams attack on Arnab Goswami

"First the attack was on the Sadhu society with the killing of 2 Sadhus. Then it was the attack on democracy - an unfortunate attack on Arnab and his family. Moreover, it is shocking that the attackers confessed that they were sent for the attack. While they have a right to express their opinion, they cannot make an attempt on anyone's life - this is condemnable. There should an investigation on the attackers and those who are the brains of the attack," he said.

He added, "The way he (Arnab) has tried to get the Congress government on trial for this lynching, they have not been answered. As they did not have an answer, them resorting to violence is condemnable. The FIR not naming the attackers is a clear indication as to who is trying to save whom. Maharashtra CM must take the strictest action against the attackers and do a thorough investigation."

Palghar mob-lynching: CM Thackeray warns action against those 'inciting communal flames'

Attack on Arnab & Samyabrata Goswami

In the wee hours of 12:15 AM on Thursday Arnab and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, were attacked by bike-borne goons, mere 500 metres away from Arnab's residence as he was driving back from home. The masked goons blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles and abuse Arnab before being caught by Arnab's security guards. On being interrogated by Arnab's Mumbai police attache, the goons confessed to being Congress Youth Congress leaders - Prateek Kumar Shyam Sundar Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade.

FIR filed after physical attack on Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami; details here

This attack comes a day after Arnab question Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi's continued silence on the Palghar lynching of two Sadhus and their driver by a mob. the above-mentioned attackers have been taken into custody by the Mumbai police and an FIR has been registered. While Arnab has confirmed the attacker's identity as Youth Congress leaders, the police have not mentioned the same in the FIR. Several political leaders, journalists, celebrities have condemned the attack.

Smriti Irani slams attack on Arnab & Samyabrata, laments Congress 'won't spare family'