Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Reacts To Exit Poll Prediction; 'BJP Will Comfortably Form Govt'

As the Republic's Poll of Polls projected a big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday expressed joy and confidence over the exit polls prediction, stating that the saffron party has a chance of comfortably forming a government.

Speaking to ANI, the Himachal Chief Minister said, "Exit polls are showing BJP forming govt while some show a neck-to-neck fight on a few seats. We should wait till Dec 8. According to our analysis, there's a complete possibility of the BJP comfortably forming the government."

The PMARQ and Matrize News Communication exit polls have predicted that BJP is likely to win 37 seats in Himachal. On the other hand, Congress is predicted to bag 30 seats. However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to bag no seats.

Meanwhile, CM Thakur is predicted to win from the Seraj assembly constituency, as per the PMARQ Exit Poll. Senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is also projected to emerge victorious from the Shimla (Rural) seat.

Earlier, CM Jairam Thakur claimed that the saffron party will win assembly polls and change the state's tradition by forming the government for the second consecutive term. For several decades, Himachal Pradesh has been following a tradition of voting out the incumbent government.

2017 Himachal Pradesh election results

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party comfortably crossed the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member assembly, whereas Congress could win only 21 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats and CPI(M) one.