HP CM Jai Ram Thakur's Daughters Speak To Republic, 'he Has Right Hold On All Issues'

The single-phase polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began early Saturday amid tight security arrangements.

Himachal Pradesh's current chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's daughters Chandrika Thakur and Priyanka Thakur spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and expressed confidence in their father's victory.

CM Jairam Thakur's daughters speak to Republic TV

One of the daughters of Himachal CM spoke about the importance of voting, "I think it's very important for everyone to vote because if we vote then only we are doing something for our nation."

Currently pursuing medical, CM Thakur's daughter said, "It's a very big responsibility for him (Jairam Thakur). We are not following his footsteps but appreciate what he does. We have never joined him in any political campaign but have always supported him". Expressing confidence in her father's last 5-year work for the state, CM Thkaur's daughter added, "It will show in today's voting. Be it women's issue, development, or anything, he has had the right hold on everything. He knows what he is doing. We avoid political discussions at home".

"We really hope that he becomes Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister again", said Jairam Thakur's daughters.

Jairam Thakur exudes confidence in BJP's victory

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur exuded confidence in BJP's victory and said, "We can get more seats than 2017 elections... Definitely, the trend will break this time. The BJP will form the government. All the surveys have shown the same thing that BJP is coming to power. This disturbed Congress because they were waiting for their turn. But this time, they won’t get their turn."

Taking a further jibe at Congress, Jairam Thakur said, “They had many issues in their campaign. There was no clarity on who is the leader... There is no leadership in Congress… There is chaos and confusion in Congress... People know that the BJP government can provide stability and leadership.”

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, his wife Sadhana Thakur, and his daughters offered prayers in Mandi, ahead of casting their votes for the state's assembly elections.

Amid the polls, nearly 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel have been deployed for the peaceful conduct of polling in Himachal Pradesh today. About 50,000 government employees are on all poll duty. Of the 7,881 polling stations, 981 have been categorised as critical and 901 vulnerable.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 55,92,828 electors in the state, of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates who are contesting the assembly elections. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24. The results for Himachal Pradesh will be declared along with Gujarat on December 8.