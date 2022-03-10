With the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) heading towards victory in four out of five states' Assembly Elections 2022, the BJP Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, took to his Koo account and said, "This massive victory of the BJP in four states has made it clear that the people of the country are now voting on the issue of development."

The CM of Himachal Pradesh claimed that people have rejected those who do politics by dividing caste, religion, and community. Except in the state of Punjab, the BJP is heading towards victory in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Even though the BJP is still short of a majority in Manipur right now, the Manipur BJP president, A Sharda Devi, said that other local parties like NPF and NPP have hinted at supporting the BJP.

BJP and Yogi to create history in UP

The BJP-led alliance is leading with 263 seats in the 403-seat legislative assembly of UP. With the BJP marching towards victory in UP, Yogi Adityanath is about to create history in UP. He will be the first CM since independence to be re-elected after serving a full 5-year tenure. Not only that, Chief Minister Yogi on Thursday appeared to have successfully busted what was dubbed as the "Noida Jinx". A myth was nurtured for nearly three decades that any chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who visited Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was doomed to go out of power. Mayawati, who became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2007, had visited Noida in November of that year to attend the wedding of a close aide, Satish Mishra's relative. However, the BSP supremo's courageous decision, which was hailed at the time as a myth-buster, was followed by her removal from power in the state in 2012. Mulayam's son, Akhilesh Yadav, who became the CM in 2012, continued the trend of avoiding in-person visits to Noida. Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit in Noida in 2013.

Yogi Adityanath, who stormed to power in UP in 2017, has visited Noida nearly a dozen times since becoming the UP chief minister and launched the Noida Metro, among other development projects in the region over the years. With the BJP heading towards victory, Yogi will surely be making history in UP.