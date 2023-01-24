Himachal CM Says Erstwhile BJP Govt Left Him With ₹75,000 Cr Debt, Counters BJP's Attack

Responding to former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s allegation that industries are leaving the state under the current dispensation and that the borrowings of the previous Congress government burdened the state exchequer, the state's CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu levelled counter allegations against the former BJP rule, listing down the total amount of unpaid debt carried forward.

He said, “Himachal Pradesh's debt of Rs 75,000 crore, 6th pay commission arrears for govt employees worth Rs 11,000 crores & DA arrears worth Rs 952 crore were left by Former CM Jairam Thakur's govt. They opened institutions in last 6 months of tenure but not earlier,” reported ANI. He added that Himachal Pradesh has also been left with around Rs 5,000 crores of debt, which was incurred on 900 institutes in the past six months.

‘Industries will be opened’: Himachal Pradesh CM

When asked about the closing of industries in the state, Sukhu said the government will introduce measures and industries will be opened.

"Regarding the closure of industries, it is a matter of employers and their employees. I will speak more about this tomorrow. In the coming days, all closed industries in the state will reopen," he further said.

Notably, earlier on January 23, former state CM Jai Ram Thakur attacked CM Sukhu over state borrowings by the previous Congress governments and also about the closure of industries, "We (BJP govt) didn't borrow as much even in the Covid period as the loans the previous Congress government took. Under this government, every big industry in the state has started shutting down. This seems to be the new culture in the state," Jai Ram Thakur said.

Image: ANI, PTI