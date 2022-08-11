Himachal CM Slams Oppn For Protesting In Assembly; 'trying To Make Headlines Before Polls'

In a befitting response to the protesting opposition Congress during the first day of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly session on Wednesday, chief minister Jairam Thakur said that the opposition is trying to make "headlines to get the maximum coverage" as the elections are around the corner and they are frustrated and scared of being rejected by the people of the country.

This came after the opposition after moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on Wednesday demanded to allow a debate over the same and further resorted to sloganeering over issues including price rise and unemployment.

Speaking over the same, Thakur said,

"As we are close to the elections, the Opposition is trying to make headlines. An attempt is being made to create a kind of atmosphere among the people to create an uproar so that they can get coverage. This is their objective."

Further alleging that the opposition is trying to mislead and trying to spread false propaganda among the people, Thakur added the attitude shows the opposition's frustration.

Also, referring to the statements made by a few Congress leaders during the session, the CM added,

"One of their leaders said in his speech that they will give Rs 1,500 to every woman between the age of 18 to 60 every month. Another leader said that cut your coat according to your clothes. The situation has become like Channi who was the Chief Minister of Punjab. He contested from two places and lost both. They are frustrated because they have been rejected by the people of the country. The question of their survival remains in Himachal Pradesh, hence they are worried".

Government open for discussions over Congress' no-confidence motion: CM Jairam Thakur

While speaking about the no-confidence motion brought in by the Congress and the demand to debate over the same, the Chief Minister said that the resolution was brought by the Congress on the first day of the session after the obituary and the government has no problem with it and is ready to discuss.

He also said that the opposition is confused over the recent votes that were cast in the presidential election where the Congress candidate got only 22 votes. Further adding that the Congress believes that they will be able to discuss the issue with such a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha, Thakur asserted that the government has also said it is open for discussions and have answers ready for whatever issue the Opposition brings to the House.

Notably, the no-confidence motion against the BJP government was signed by 22 Congress legislators and the CPI(M) MLA was given under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Image: ANI