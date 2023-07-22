Himachal CM Sukhu Seeks Special Financial Aid For Hill States Affected By Natural Calamities

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday advocated for financial assistance on a different pattern for Himachal Pradesh and other hill states affected by natural calamities, considering their geographical conditions and high cost of construction.

Sukhu held a meeting with an eight-member central team led by financial advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ravneesh Kumar, which visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and flash floods in the state.

Himachal Pradesh should also get adequate financial succour on the analogy of the assistance provided by the central government to Uttarakhand during the natural disaster in Kedarnath in June 2013, the chief minister said.

He also sought immediate assistance from the Centre for the losses the state suffered due to flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, an official statement said.

Roads, power and the water supply schemes suffered extensive damage and it will take enough time to restore them permanently, Sukhu said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also written a letter to the central government for interim relief, the statement said.