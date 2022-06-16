Himachal CM Thakur Insists On 'need To Understand Agnipath' Amid Protests By Youth

On the back of protests across the state against Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged protestors to keep calm and emphasised the need to understand the scheme before showing outrage.

"I urge everyone to maintain peace. Certainly, Narendra Modi, who is the successful Prime Minister of the country, always thinks and does good about the youth. There is a feeling of doing good in their thoughts for you too," he said.

There were protests in Kangra and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for four-year contractual recruitment in the armed forces.

The protesters in Kangra, led by Youth Congress district president Pankaj Kumar, tried to reach Dharamshala where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to hold a roadshow, but were stopped by police several km away at Gaggal.

In Hamirpur district, hundreds of unemployed youngsters gathered at Gandhi Chowk Thursday morning and raised slogans against the government for launching the Agnipath scheme.

On Tuesday, the Centre announced the commencement of a new recruitment system for the Indian Armed Forces, known as the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, which will recruit roughly 46,000 soldiers. Cadets recruited through this scheme are referred to as 'Agniveers.'

Slamming the opposition for taking the matter in a different direction, Thakur said, "I welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, politicising it, is not appropriate."

"It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation. They can avail the opportunity and it should be there because the youth of the country should work in the coming time with determination towards the country," he added.

'Large scale job opportunities through this medium': Jai Ram Thakur

"I feel there is a need to understand that after four years, many youngsters can continue their services in the army. And apart from this, they would also have multiple opportunities for them, they can apply for other jobs as well in society," expressed the Himachal Pradesh CM.

He urged the youth to understand the decision that's been widely congratulated, he assured, "The job opportunities through this medium will be available on a large scale...let us first understand that decision."

Himachal CM addresses Army aspirants

"Some children had completed a process for recruitment in the army but their written exam was not done. That is why they think that their hard work will be wasted. I feel they should not think that way. Right now there is a serious discussion going on about all those things, and what can be done about them," he said, stating it was one of the main reasons for the way the youth chose to express their displeasure with Agnipath.

(With agency inputs)