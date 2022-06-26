Himachal CM Thakur To Launch Anti-drug Task Force; 'It Has Become Matter Of Grave Concern'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asserted his government's strong stance against the drug menace in the state. The leader stated that his government would create a special task force to combat the issue, which would be led by an additional director general of police.

“Drug addiction has become a matter of grave concern. We are constituting an anti-drug task-force. The peddlers would be nabbed and prosecuted. Besides, we plan to spread awareness. We don’t want the young generation to get sucked into drug addiction,” Jai Ram Thakur said.

Speaking to a crowd after launching the 'Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne' project of the Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board and the Department of State Taxes and Excise, Thakur also delivered an oath against drug addiction on the occasion.

In order to combat the drug threat and realise the vision of a "drug-free India," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had requested states, in December last year, to quickly establish specialised Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) under the Directors General of Police.

June 26 - International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking

Himachal CM's 'Nasha Nahin, Zindagi Chunne' project was launched on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Observed annually on June 26, the day, also known as World Drug Day, is marked to enhance cooperation to achieve a world free of drug abuse. The global event which is conducted by the United Nations every year also aims to spread awareness regarding the dangers associated with drug consumption and its negative impact on society.

The theme for International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2022 is focused on addressing drug-related challenges in health and humanitarian crisis.

Several state and city police departments, as well as artists in India, used their social media to increase awareness against the drug abuse and enhance cooperation to achieve a world free of drug abuse

Notably, drug abuse has come up as one of the serious problems the world faces right now as the youth have been increasingly getting addicted to drugs year after year.

In this regard, every year, people across the world from different communities and organisations come together to observe World Drug Day to help raise awareness regarding the major problem that drugs pose to society, and further to tackle it together.

(With inputs from ANI)