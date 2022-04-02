Himachal Congress Chief Says AAP Has No Ideology; 'Holds No Competition In Assembly Polls'

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Kuldeep Rathore slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) terming it as a party without an ‘ideology’. He said that the AAP government can only show dreams to people but can never fulfill.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief went to Nanagal Devi area of Shimla earlier during the day to offer prayers at the Kamaksha Devi Temple on the occasion of Navratri. Later, he went to the resthouse of Theog for discussions with senior Congress officials.

Speaking about the competition, the Congress leader added that the AAP government doesn’t hold any value as the general public of state never really paid attention to the third option beside BJP and Congress. Hence, the direct competition will be held between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

Following its huge victory in Punjab, the AAP has decided to run for all 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, which will be held later this year.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief accuses BJP of dividing the country

The Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh is dividing the state as well as the nation on ‘communal and religious lines’ and stated that the general public of Himachal will give its reply back by bringing Congress in power in the upcoming Assembly Polls.

The Congress leader further accused the ruling BJP of disregarding the Theog assembly constituency and delaying major development initiatives in the area during its tenure.

As a result, Rathore has abandoned his plan of contesting elections from Theog up to his party and the general public, stating “I will contest elections as per the directions of the party and the will of the people.”

Congress' Kuldeep Rathore said that the age-old party has strengthened the most in Theog out of all the constituencies in the Shimla district, and that his attempts to remove factionalism in the party within the state have yielded positive results.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year.

CM Jai Ram Thakur on Congress’ Achievements

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated, “New beginnings are made and one such beginning will be made in Himachal with the BJP Government repeating its performance in the assembly poll.”

The Himachal CM further added, “The Opposition could not even enlist one such development scheme of their tenure which had made a mark in society. The Congress should first enlist their achievements of its last tenure and then question the BJP government’s achievements.”

Image: Twitter