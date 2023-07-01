Himachal Congress Minister Vikramaditya Singh Backs UCC But Questions BJP's Timing

Defying party lines, Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday supported the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He also claimed that raising the controversial issue ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy.

In a press conference in Shimla, Singh claimed that it is a deliberate attempt to divert the attention of the people from issues such as the falling growth rate and unemployment.

"Whenever the bill on Uniform Civil Code is brought, we will support it. The Congress party is committed to the unity and integrity of the country and full support would be given to it by the Congress," he said.

"At present, there are several important issues like Manipur which is burning for the past two months...but neither any action has been taken against the chief minister nor emergency or Governor's rule has been imposed and a similar situation is emerging in many other states too. BJP doesn't speak of the real burning issues in the country and starts a new debate to mislead people," he said.

He also questioned the timing of raising the issue and said that the BJP-led NDA did not initiate any action for implementing UCC for the past nine years and is now trying to trigger a debate on it for electoral gains.

BJP welcomes Vikramaditya Singh's remarks

Meanwhile, former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur welcome Singh's remarks. "When talks are held about, the inner voices of a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies tell them that if this decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the nation and society. We have always demanded that the law should be the same for all... If Vikramaditya Singh has said this, it means that he listened to his conscience and expressed it," he said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a firm pitch for a Universal Civil Code -- a common law on marriage, divorce and inheritance for people of all faiths. But Congress has opposed the move, claiming that the saffron party is trying to divide people.