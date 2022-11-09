Himachal Election Opinion Poll Analysis: How Could UCC & Other Key Factors Impact Results?

As the state of Himachal Pradesh is set to go for Assembly polls on November 12, P-MARQ has come with a detailed and on-point opinion poll about the current political scenario in the state. The P-MARQ Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP would emerge victorious, while the Congress may end up emerging as the second-largest party, and the Aam Aadmi Party in third position.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted between November 2 to November 7 by P-MARQ has projected 37-45 seats for the BJP, while the Congress is projected to end up winning 22-28 seats.

Himachal Pradesh opinion poll 2022 results

Political Parties Vote % Prediction Seat Prediction BJP 45.2% 37- 45 INC 40.1% 22 - 28 AAP 5.2% 0 - 1 Others 9.5% 1 – 4 Total 100% 182

Additionally, P-MARQ Opinion Poll also conducted other surveys on the performance of the current BJP Government in the state, the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, the Congress' promise on Old Age Pension, the government's promise on Uniform Civil Code, and the biggest issue in the upcoming assembly elections. These are the subjects that have been key concerns for the voters of the state.

Survey on performance of BJP state government

In a survey conducted by P-MARQ on 'How do you rate the performance of BJP Government?', 12% said 'Excellent', 35% said 'Good', 39% voted for 'Average', and 14% said 'Poor'.

The opinion of the voters about the current state government and its delivery could change the entire game. Even as the saffron party is expected to come back to power, 35% of people think the performance is 'good', and 39% feel it is 'Average', whereas, only a few voters, i.e, 12% feel the performance has been 'Excellent'. But at the same time, as less as only 14% feel that it has been 'Poor'.

Performance % of Respondents Excellent 12% Good 35% Average 39% Poor 14% Total 100%

How has the Centre performed?

In a survey on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, 26% said 'Excellent', 34% said 'Good', 24% voted for 'Average', and 16% said 'Poor'.

PM Modi has rigorously campaigned in the state for the last few weeks and reiterated that Himachal needs a stable and strong government of "double engine". On the other hand, BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's election manifesto for the state and promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for different segments. As per the survey, it seems that PM Modi's popularity and the Centre's efforts have made an impact on the voters as 34% think the performance has been 'Good', and 26% think it is 'Excellent'.

Performance % of Respondents Excellent 26% Good 34% Average 24% Poor 16% Total 100%

Could 'Old Age Pension' promise give some respite to Congress?

In a survey on whether Congress’ promise on Old Age Pension has increased their chances, 69% said 'Yes', 19% said 'No', and 12% said 'Can't Say'. Since last few weeks, the grand old party has promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Himachal Pradesh if voted to power in the assembly elections.

% of Respondents Yes 69% No 19% Can't say 12% Total 100%

How could UCC impact election result?

In a survey on if Government’s promise on the Uniform Civil Code help BJP in the elections, 42% said 'Yes', 25% said 'No', and 33% said 'Can't Say'. A few days ago, BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's election manifesto for the state and promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Several top ministers also reiterated the promise. A majority of 42% opined in favour of UCC impact, and only 25% said it wouldn't affect BJP's performance.

% of Respondents Yes 42% No 25% Can't say 33% Total 100%

In a survey on the biggest issue in the upcoming assembly elections in the state, 19% said 'Bad performance of the government', 35% said 'Unemployment', 7% think it is 'Law and order', 18% believe it is 'Development of the state', and 20% feel its 'other issues' other than the ones mentioned.

Issues % of Respondents Bad performance of the government 19% Unemployment 35% Law and order 7% Development of the state 18% Other Issues 20% Total 100%

Methodology

The survey was conducted in all districts across the two poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Random stratified sampling was the methodology used with predominantly three techniques including Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. And to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share, the probabilistic model was used.

Himachal Pradesh polls 2022

On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the Himachal assembly polls will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs.

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jai Ram Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats.

The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.