Himachal Govt's Decision To Stop Doctors' Allowance Invites BJP's Wrath

Image: PTI/Randhir Sharma/ Facebook
The BJP on Friday hit out at the Himachal Pradesh government over its decision to abolish Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for doctors, saying it is "anti-people" and demanded that the Congress dispensation withdraw the decision.
Addressing reporters here, state BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma said a reduction in doctors' salaries would impact the health system as it would discourage people from taking up government jobs.
The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced that doctors recruited henceforth in Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Dental, Ayush and Animal Husbandry departments will not be entitled to NPA.
Condemning the decision, Sharma said it is "anti-people" and Thursday's notification should be withdrawn immediately.
If doctors' salaries are reduced, people would be less inclined to apply for government jobs and this would adversely impact the health system in the state, he said/ The BJP leader further said the government notification does not specify if doctors would be allowed to do private practice.
Sharma said the Congress government is hiking power tariffs, has stopped giving free school uniforms, bags and water bottles to students of government schools and brought development to a standstill.
All this is putting additional burden on the people of the state, he said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
