Key Results In Himachal: Vikramaditya Wins From Shimla Rural; Independent Wins In Hamirpur

The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has commenced. This live blog puts focuses on the results of assembly constituencies in the Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts as well as ley seats like Shimla Rural and Dalhousie.

Kamal Joshi
17:32 IST, December 8th 2022
'Call for CM's post to be decided by workers & legislators,' says Vikramaditya Singh

In reply to Republic's question, Congress candidate from Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh said, "I thank the people of Himachal. The call for CM's post has to be decided by the workers and legislators."

16:32 IST, December 8th 2022
Vikramaditya Singh wins from Shimla Rural

Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh has won from Shimla Rural assembly constituency by a margin of 13,860 votes.

15:14 IST, December 8th 2022
Independent candidate Ashish Sharma wins Hamirpur

Independent candidate Ashish Sharma has won from the Hamirpur assembly constituency by a margin of 12899 votes. He is followed by Congress' Pushpinder Verma.

13:21 IST, December 8th 2022
Independent candidate Ashish Sharma maintains lead in Hamirpur

Independent candidate Ashish Sharma has maintained his lead in the Hamirpur assembly constituency. He is followed by Congress' Pushpinder Verma (12,482 votes) and BJP's Narinder Thakur (12,480 votes).

12:25 IST, December 8th 2022
Congress hints at shifting MLAs out of Himachal Pradesh

"We will do everything to protect democracy as BJP can do anything, "Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on being asked about shifting party MLAs out of Himachal Pradesh.

 

11:57 IST, December 8th 2022
Vikramaditya Singh leads by margin of 10,000 votes in Shimla Rural

Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is leading by a margin of 10,000 votes in Shimla Rural. He is followed by Ravi Kumar Mehta.
 

 

11:41 IST, December 8th 2022
BJP wins Sundernagar seat

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rakesh Jamwal wins the Sundernagar seat by a margin of over 8,000 votes.

11:35 IST, December 8th 2022
BJP leads by a slim margin in Bilaspur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading by a slim margin in Bilaspur. BJP's Trilok Jamwal got 8646 votes whereas Congress' Bumber Thakur received 8235 votes.

10:54 IST, December 8th 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur wins from Seraj seat

 

10:51 IST, December 8th 2022
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh leads from Shimla Rural

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is leading from Shimla rural assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission's website. He got 13,205 votes whereas BJP's Ravi Kumar Mehta got over 7,622 votes.

 

10:09 IST, December 8th 2022
Congress leads by a margin of seven votes in Bilaspur

Congress candidate Bumber Thakur leads by a margin of seven votes in Bilaspur. He has got 2947 votes whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Trilok Jamwal has got 2940 votes.

 

10:02 IST, December 8th 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leads with over 14,000 votes in Seraj

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj assembly constituency with a total of 14,921 votes

 

09:44 IST, December 8th 2022
CM Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj seat

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj seat.

09:44 IST, December 8th 2022
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh trails from Shimla Rural

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh trails from Shimla rural assembly constituency, as per early trends.

09:44 IST, December 8th 2022
In Hamirpur, BJP leading in one seat, and Congress on 3

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on one seat and Congress is leading on three seats in the assembly constituencies that come under Hamirpur, which is considered a stronghold of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

