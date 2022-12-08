Key Results In Himachal: Vikramaditya Wins From Shimla Rural; Independent Wins In Hamirpur

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Facebook
In reply to Republic's question, Congress candidate from Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh said, "I thank the people of Himachal. The call for CM's post has to be decided by the workers and legislators."
Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh has won from Shimla Rural assembly constituency by a margin of 13,860 votes.
Independent candidate Ashish Sharma has won from the Hamirpur assembly constituency by a margin of 12899 votes. He is followed by Congress' Pushpinder Verma.
Independent candidate Ashish Sharma has maintained his lead in the Hamirpur assembly constituency. He is followed by Congress' Pushpinder Verma (12,482 votes) and BJP's Narinder Thakur (12,480 votes).
"We will do everything to protect democracy as BJP can do anything, "Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on being asked about shifting party MLAs out of Himachal Pradesh.
Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is leading by a margin of 10,000 votes in Shimla Rural. He is followed by Ravi Kumar Mehta.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Rakesh Jamwal wins the Sundernagar seat by a margin of over 8,000 votes.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading by a slim margin in Bilaspur. BJP's Trilok Jamwal got 8646 votes whereas Congress' Bumber Thakur received 8235 votes.
#LIVE on #ResultsWithArnab | Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur wins from Seraj seat.— Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022
Tune in to watch #HimachalPradeshElections here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/pTPuhgpozL
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is leading from Shimla rural assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission's website. He got 13,205 votes whereas BJP's Ravi Kumar Mehta got over 7,622 votes.
Congress candidate Bumber Thakur leads by a margin of seven votes in Bilaspur. He has got 2947 votes whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Trilok Jamwal has got 2940 votes.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj assembly constituency with a total of 14,921 votes
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj seat.
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh trails from Shimla rural assembly constituency, as per early trends.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on one seat and Congress is leading on three seats in the assembly constituencies that come under Hamirpur, which is considered a stronghold of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.