Himachal Minister Hails Ram Rahim's 'campaign' Across Country, Faces Ire Of DCW

As rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh continues to be out on parole, Delhi Women Commission Chairman Swati Maliwal shared an undated video of a discourse of Ram Rahim on Twitter on Friday, October 28. In the video, Himachal Pradesh Minister Bikram Thakur can be seen standing in front of Ram Rahim and seeking his blessings.

"Ram Ram Sadhguru, I am an MLA and a Minister from here and have come to seek your blessings. Having heard you, and the kind of campaign you have run across the country, especially Punjab and the nearby regions which are affected...The kind of good work you are doing there, nothing is bigger than that. I wish that the residents of Himachal Pradesh who love you immensely, should from time to time get to see you and be blessed. Thank you!" Thakur can be heard saying.

In response, Ram Rahim said, "Blessings in abundance to you."

DCW chief lambasts Himachal Minister

"Himachal Minister Bikram Thakur takes blessings with folded hands in Gurmeet Ram Rahim's court. He is saying that Baba has run a good campaign in the country. Has rapist & murderer Gurmeet got parole for his discourse? What face will this minister show to the sisters and daughters of his state? To what level would you stoop down for votes?" Maliwal wrote.

Ram Rahim's conviction in rape & murder cases

Self-styled as MSG-'Messenger of God', Gurmeet Ram Rahim was touted as a religious leader, actor, singer, writer, songwriter, director, and composer before his conviction in 2017. He was pronounced guilty of raping two women disciples and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in each case, and subsequently, pronounced guilty of murder as well on January 11, 2019, and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Initially, almost all applications for parole put forth on various grounds— from visiting his ailing mother to taking care of the fields, had been rejected by the state government. However, in the past few months, he has been given multiple paroles. In June, he was given a 30-day parole, and again, in October a 40-day-long parole.

For the last few days, Ram Rahim has been holding online discourses from his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh. These discourses have been attended by scores of his followers, including many from the political front. Also, he has released a video, making many question the Haryana government.

However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has cleared he had no role in the parole granted to Ram Rahim as 'jails have their own rules'.