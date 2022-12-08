Last Updated:

Himachal Minister Suresh Bhardwaj Loses From Kasumpti

Minister of Urban Development of Himachal Pradesh, Suresh Bhardwaj lost from the Kasumpti seat on Thursday, defeated by sitting Congress MLA Anirudh Singh.

Suresh Bhardwaj

The victory margin for Anirudh Singh was 8,655 votes.

Bhardwaj was shifted to Kasumpti from Shimla (Urban) constituency.

Bhardwaj represented the Shimla (Urban) constituency in the outgoing assembly. 

