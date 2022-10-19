A day after the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, BJP declared its first list of 62 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. HP CM Jairam Thakur will again contest from Seraj, a seat which he has held since 2012. As per sources, he will submit his nomination papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate who is the Returning Officer for Seraj later in the day. All sitting Ministers barring Mahender Singh find a place in the list. However, the seats of Ministers Suresh Bharadwa and Rakesh Pathania have been been changed to Kasumpti and Fatehpur respectively.

Moreover, MLAs Pawan Kajal, Prakash Rana and Lakhwinder Rana who joined BJP in the last few months also bagged the poll ticket. Interestingly, BJP named Captain (retired) Ranjeet Singh as its candidate from Sujanpur implying that ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal is unlikely to contest the election this time. Meanwhile, Ex-Ministers Anil Sharma and Vipin Singh Parmar also made the cut.

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the HP Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on 12 November and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time. The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

The Congress party declared its first list of 46 candidates on Tuesday with late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya contesting from Shimla (Rural). Barring for Jagat Singh Negi who represents the Kinnaur seat, the Sonia Gandhi-led party fielded 19 sitting legislators. Over the last three months, 2 Congress MLAs- Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Rana and Independents Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana joined BJP.