Himachal Pradesh: AAP Dissolves State Working Committee As Several Party Leaders Join BJP

A few days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the party's “Mission Himachal'' campaign with its first-ever roadshow and rally at Mandi in Himachal, the state working committee was dissolved on Monday, April 11. This was informed by Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is also the election in-charge for AAP in Himachal.

Informing about the same via Twitter, Delhi’s Health Minister wrote, “Himachal Pradesh's Aam Aadmi Party state working committee has been dissolved. The new state working committee will be reorganised soon.”

Himachal Pradesh's Aam Aadmi Party state working committee has been dissolved. The new state working committee will be reorganized soon. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 11, 2022

AAP suffers major blow as party leaders switch parties amid state elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered another major setback within three days after the state president Anoop Kesari and five more leaders left the party and joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

In Delhi, the leaders were inducted in the presence of BJP national President JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Anurag Thakur also welcomed the three leaders to the party in a Twitter post. "Arvind Kejriwal is uninterested in his party's workers. Those who sweated for eight years on the ground did not even get a chance to ride in their chariots.'' He was cited by news agency ANI as stating, "These AAP politicians have joined BJP for their own self-respect and the self-respect of Himachal."

We were toiling for AAP for the last 8 yrs but it neglected state party workers & there was disregard towards the people of Himachal Pradesh. During a rally in Mandi, no space was given to any leader from the state other than Delhi & Punjab CMs: BJP leader Anoop Kesari pic.twitter.com/cGxdyuU0CU — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Leaders blame Kejriwal for being ‘ignorant’ during Mandi roadshow

Arvind Kejriwal's performance has also been criticised by the three leaders. During a roadshow in the Mandi constituency, they accused him of being ignorant of them. "For the past eight years in Himachal Pradesh, we have been working around the clock for AAP with the utmost honesty and dedication." When Arvind Kejriwal visited Mandi for a rally and roadshow, he ignored the state party workers. "AAP workers in the hill state saw this ignorance as an insult and left the party out of self-respect," Anup Kesari told ANI. He went on to say that he and his colleagues are "very disappointed" with Kejriwal. "He couldn't even look at us, who labour for the party all day and night," he stated.

Satish Thakur and Iqbal Singh, two other AAP leaders who joined BJP, have also blamed Kejriwal for leaving the party. "We felt insulted and ignored during the roadshow on April 6. So, we decided to join BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh," Satish Thakur told ANI.

After a landslide victory in Punjab, the AAP is now eyeing assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, which will be held by the end of 2022. Notably, the AAP will run for all 68 seats in the state legislature.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI