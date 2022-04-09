Himachal Pradesh: AAP Jolted As State Chief Joins BJP In Presence Of Anurag Thakur & Nadda

In a late-night blow to AAP on Friday, its Himachal Pradesh unit president Anoop Kesari joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party chief JP Nadda. Moreover, AAP's general secretary (organization) Satish Thakur and its Una president Iqbal Singh also switched allegiance to BJP on this occasion at Nadda's residence in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Thakur who is rumoured to have played a pivotal role in these inductions, asserted that the aforesaid leaders had taken this step against the anti-Himachal Pradesh policies of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Anurag Thakur stated, "AAP, your deposit was forfeited in all the seats in UP. Now, Himachal is also ready to repeat the same". According to me, opponents are also expressing faith in the policy and leadership of PM Modi as they have faith in the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

AAP eyes inroads in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

AAP's expansion plans come in the wake of the party winning 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. Moreover, political heavyweights including Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh also lost their respective seats to AAP candidates. While it drew a blank in Uttarakhand and UP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party opened its account in Goa by bagging two seats.