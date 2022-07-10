Himachal Pradesh: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Hold Tiranga Yatra On July 12

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in the fifth visit in recent days to poll bound Himachal Pradesh, will hold a Tiranga yatra in Palampur on July 12. Notably, Kejriwal and Mann had last visited the Kullu district and participated in a rally on June 25. The visit comes in the backdrop of AAP making inroads into the political space in Haryana after winning one Municipal Corporation in the state after results were announced on June 22.

Palampur falls into the Kangra parliamentary constituency, which is politically very significant as it has 15 assembly constituencies covered. The current MLA from Palampur is Congress’ Ashish Butail, who defeated BJP’s Indu Goswami by a margin of 4,324 votes in the 2017 assembly polls. AAP is supposedly concentrating on the constituencies in Kangra as the Congress leadership has been weakening in the district.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to visit Himachal Pradesh. On 12th July, he will participate in a Tiranga Yatra in Palampur. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to also join the yatra.



Kejriwal's fifth visit to Himachal in recent days

After holding rallies and addressing, meeting party workers and people in Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, this is the fifth visit of the Delhi Chief Minister to the BJP ruled state, in recent times. Notably, the state has never seen the same party rule for two consecutive terms in the last 35 years and it will be an uphill task for the ruling BJP to hold on to power this time.

AAP, recently did a major overhaul of their party organisation in the hill state after successive exits of senior party functionaries to rival parties. Subsequently, The Aam Aadmi Party, on June 8. announced a new party unit for the state with 379 office-bearers, including one secretary, six joint secretaries, one treasurer, and eight vice presidents. For each Assembly Constituency, it has appointed organisation secretaries. Other office bearers include a youth, schedule caste, OBC, and Women's wing.

The Rajya Sabha MP and party’s co-incharge for the state Sandeep Pathak, recently informed, the required party structure has been rolled out in 18,000 villages. The committees will be set up at the booth level too.

AAP focuses on ‘Kejriwal Model of Governance’

AAP is pitching for power in the state, on the back of the success as claimed by Arvind Kejriwal, attained in the state of Delhi in sectors like health, education and corruption free governance.

"If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP. The Delhi government spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crore on government schools in the last seven years by allocating 25% of the total budget of the national capital towards education," Kejriwal said.

