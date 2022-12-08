Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat Assembly Elections Tone Setters For 2024; Here's Why

The Assembly Elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh came approximately two years ahead of the 2024 General elections, and therefore, were seen as tone-setters by all the contending parties. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is presently in the middle of its second innings at the Centre, was eyeing a comeback in both Himachal and Gujarat, like it did in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur earlier in the year.

Congress, which has been struggling to protect its fast-decimating electoral base, was looking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the hill state that has not returned the same party to power after 1985. As for Gujarat, if not coming to power, the grand-old party was expecting to retain its position as the key opposition.

This time, the fresh entrant-- the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had exuded hope, and in fact, given in writing that it would defeat the traditional players, the Congress and the BJP to form a government in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

What happened in Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh?

The BJP recorded a landslide win in Gujarat, with 156 seats, a sharp rise from its 99 in 2017. The saffron party even smashed its records in the 2002 election where under the leadership of Chief Minister Narendra Modi, it won 127 seats. Congress, from 77 seats in 2017, came down to 17 seats. AAP on the other hand, opened its account in the state with 5 seats, even when Samajwadi Party, without any campaign, managed to get one seat in the 182-seat Assembly.

The AAP performed much worse in Himachal Pradesh, where it failed to open its account. However, Congress redeemed itself in the state, winning 40 against BJP's 25 seats, even as Independents won 3 seats in the 68-seat assembly.

What does it mean for the 2024 elections?

Modi factor prevails

The Gujarat election is proof that the Modi factor will play a huge role in the 2024 elections. Not Chief Ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel, but PM Narendra Modi led the BJP campaign from the front, addressing over 25 public gatherings since the election dates were announced on November 3, according to a BJP functionary.

Every time he landed in Gujarat, he was greeted with chants of 'Modi, Modi', which depicted the support he still enjoys, in what happens to be his home state, and still has his family, including his mother Heeraben Modi living. The support for him, overrode the incidents in the past few months, including the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed more than 130 lives.

Congress is still not out of the game

Though at the losing end in Gujarat, call it luck, Congress won and by a decent margin in Himachal Pradesh. Victory in the hilly state in the north, albeit a small one, is significant for the party especially because its electoral clout in the north has been on a decline for more than a decade now. With this, there is an addition to the list of states, comprising Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the party is currently in power on its own. This means, that the game is not over yet for the party.

AAP is not ready

Boosted by its victory in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party had national aspirations. The party, on multiple occasions, had exuded hope that it would replace the BJP, and the Congress, but the abysmal defeat in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat is a reality check for Kejriwal & co, that the AAP is far from ready for competing at the national level.