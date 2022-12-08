Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Counting To Begin At 8AM

Just a day ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result day, the Congress on Wednesday, December 7, expelled 30 members from its state party unit for six years, on the grounds of anti-party activities during elections. Expelled leaders are from Shimla district itself and the decision was taken by Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, based on a resolution received from the Block Congress Committee.

The Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December 2022.

As per Republic Media Network's poll of polls, the PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the BJP is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats.