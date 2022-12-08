Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Counting To Begin At 8AM

Quick links:
In the 2017 HP Assembly election, while BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member assembly, Congress was reduced to 21 seats but won the bypoll of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in 2021. AAP has tried to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress. The P-MARQ Exit Poll prediction states that the ruling party BJP is set to win 34-39 seats, Congress is poised to win in 28-33 constituencies.
Ahead of the results, Congress claimed that the grand old party will come to power in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to the media, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who was the chairman of the party's Campaign Committee in the state said, "I can say with a guarantee that a Congress government will be formed in Himachal Pradesh will a full majority. This claim is based on our field report. There are leaders and workers in Assembly seats. After holding deliberations with them, (I think that) the Congress party is not only forming the government with a full majority but is also gearing towards a landslide victory."
#HimachalPradesh | Congress will be forming govt with majority in state & will move towards a landslide victory on December 8. BJP will gate less than 20 seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's strategy mobilised our cadre. All BJP ministers losing election: SS Sukhu, Congress#ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/Y4HrqpGqgI— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Himachal Pradesh's CM Jairam Thakur expressed confidence about the prediction of the exit polls about the BJP’s win and that the party will form the government in the state. In Himachal Pradesh, the people have not voted back any party to power for the second time, since its formation in 1971. The state recorded a 74.05 voting percentage in the assembly elections held on November 12.
Himachal Pradesh’s CM Thakur said, “All exit polls indicate a win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. We will again form government in the state.”
All exit polls indicate a win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. We will again form government in the State: CM Jairam Thakur at Shimla— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
The counting of votes in the Himachal Pradesh elections will be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/64MQ2uleaX
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is predicted to win from the Seraj Assembly constituency. The exit poll projects BJP to get 44.8 percent of the vote share, while Congress will have a vote share of 42.9 percent. AAP's vote share will stand at 2.8 percent.
P-MARQ Exit Poll predicts that the saffron party is likely to register a victory by winning between 34 to 39 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the Himachal Assembly is 35 seats. Notably, the exit polls further projected that the Congress will bag 28 to 33 seats in the Assembly polls, while Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will be restricted to just 1 seat. Notably, the error margin for the P-MARQ Exit Poll is +/-3 per cent.
Just a day ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result day, the Congress on Wednesday, December 7, expelled 30 members from its state party unit for six years, on the grounds of anti-party activities during elections. Expelled leaders are from Shimla district itself and the decision was taken by Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, based on a resolution received from the Block Congress Committee.
The Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December 2022.
As per Republic Media Network's poll of polls, the PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the BJP is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats.
A party needs the support of at least 35 candidates to form the government in Himachal Pradesh. But exit polls indicated that the Congress and the ruling BJP might struggle to make it to this half-way mark when the results are declared on December 8. With exit polls pointing at the possibility of a hung assembly in Himachal Pradesh, some independent candidates claim they have started getting feelers from the two main parties for their support.
Two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, both BJP and Congress on Tuesday claimed that they will get more than 40 seats of the total 68. Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said heavy voting by the women electorate and the overall 76.61 per cent polling in the assembly elections was an indication that the saffron party would again form the government in the state. In a press release issued to PTI, he said a meeting of the national-level office bearers of the BJP was held in Delhi and party officials from Himachal Pradesh participated in it.
The 2017 Assembly elections in India's Himachal Pradesh recorded a historic 79.8 percent voter turnout. This also inked the ending of the Congress era and the advent of the BJP government that secured 44 seats. The 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections notably had a lower turnout comparatively at just 66 percent. It is yet to see if it seals a pro-incumbency sentiment wave as envisioned by the BJP.
Hours ahead of the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll results, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday asserted his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory. Referring to the exit polls predictions, Thakur claimed that the saffron party will again form the government in the hill state with a full majority.
"All exit polls indicate a win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. We will again form government in the State," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Notably, the counting of votes in the Himachal Pradesh elections will be held on Thursday, December 7. The polling for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022.
While the BJP has a razor-thin edge over the Congress in Himachal, the party is still expected to bag 44.8% of the vote share with 34-39 seats. If it emerges victorious, the BJP would become the first party to form a government in two consecutive terms, breaking the trend of alternative wins in the 68-member assembly. Himachal has been a stronghold of both Congress and the BJP as the former's Virbhadra Singh and the latter's Prem Kumar Dhumal have been on a rotation every five years since 1993 till incumbent CM Jai Ram Thakur's appointment in 2017.
The BJP is most likely to emerge as the biggest party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as it is projected to witness a victory in the assembly elections. The two-phased elections concluded on December 5 in Gujarat and the Republic-PMARQ exit poll shows the saffron party towering over Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As we edge closer to the election results for both states on December 8, here are five key takeaways from the exit polls.
If the BJP manages to win in Gujarat, as the exit poll predicts, it would create history by becoming the longest-serving party in a state. The saffron party, which would secure a government till 2027 since 1990, would surpass West Bengal's Communist Party of India (CPM) which ruled the state for 34 years (from 1977 to 2011). It is worth noting that Gujarat has not always been a stronghold of the BJP as it was initially a Congress territory since the party had managed to occupy vote shares as high as 80% between 1962 to 1990. However, the party has managed to maintain a grip on power ever since and won 99 seats followed by Congress (77 seats) in the 2017 elections.
Vote counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will commence on 8th December 2022 at 08:00 am. As many as ten centers have been organized for the vote-counting procedure and after the counting, the results for the assembly election will be declared. The major parties in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election are Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Indian National Congress (INC). The exit polls predict that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to make a comeback to the state.